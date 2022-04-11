The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will, on May 30, re-arraign a former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, on money laundering charges involving the alleged diversion of N400 million from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Mr Metuh was earlier jailed for seven years over the charges, but his conviction was set aside and a fresh trial was ordered by the Court of Appeal in Abuja in December 2020.

The former PDP spokesperson is expected to be re-arraigned before Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered on Monday from Court 8 that hearing notices had already been issued, though it could not confirm if lawyers to the parties had been communicated.

NAN reports on February 15 that the retrial of the ex-PDP spokesperson had been reassigned to Mr Nwite, the new judge in the Abuja division.

Before the reassignment, the matter was previously with Obiora Egwuatu until his transfer to the Abuja division of the court.

Mr Egwatu had fixed October 14, 2021, for Mr Metuh’s re-arraignment after the Court of Appeal’s decision which nullified the trial court’s judgment.

The scheduled hearing was, however, stalled due to the judge’s absence. The judge was said to have gone for the judges’ seminar in Lagos State.

The court, therefore, rescheduled the re-arraignment for February 15. But a check by NAN that day showed that the case was not listed.

However, NAN later gathered that the matter had been reassigned to Mr Nwite.

Background

EFCC had, in January 2016, arraigned Mr Metuh for money laundering involving N400 million which was said to have been illegally transferred to him from the ONSA account by then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

He allegedly received the money from ONSA to fund PDP’s presidential election campaign in 2015.

The court convicted him and his firm, Destra Investment Limited, on February 25, 2020.

While the judge, Okon Abang, jailed Mr Metuh for seven years, he ordered that the convicted company be wound up and its assets forfeited to the federal government.

But the Court of Appeal, in its decision delivered on December 16, 2020, set aside the proceedings leading to Mr Metuh’s conviction.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Stephen Adah based its decision on the premise that the trial judge allegedly exhibited bias against him and his legal team.

The court ordered the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reassign the case to another judge apart from Mr Abang for a retrial.

Following the Court of Appeal’s judgement, a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nkeonye Maha, on December 24, 2020, granted an N250 million bail to Mr Metuh and permission to travel abroad pending the commencement of his retrial.

EFCC, in January 2021, appealed against the Court of Appeal’s decision. The appeal by EFCC is still pending at the Court of Appeal.

