The matchday 22 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, began with five games across different centres on Sunday.

Four home victories with a draw and a total of seven goals were recorded during the various encounters.

Finidi George’s Enyimba continued its seven-year Oriental dominance at the Aba Stadium with a hard-won 2-1 victory over Rangers.

Enyimba, who lost midweek, to Abia Warriors, bounced back against the Flying Antelopes with Victor Mbaoma’s brace; a goal each in the first and second half of the encounter.

It was Rangers who first pulled the trigger when Chidibere Okorie sent the ball forward for Ossy Martins who outpaced Adeleke before he slotted it past Goalkeeper Sabirou Bassa-Djeri in the 15th minute.

The host, who seemed settled in front of their fans in Aba, did not wait before the break as Victor Mbaoma latched a shot towards Seidu Mutawakilu in the 32nd minute.

Being a derby, both teams threaded cautiously as the search for a winner sprang to the second half.

As they entered for the second half, Rangers suffered a blow as Captain Tope Olusesi had to be substituted due to an injury he sustained in the first half and he was replaced by Doyeni Olawale.

Finidi, searching for a winner, brought in the duo of Samuel Kalu and Cyril Olisema for Adeleke Adekunle and Ekene Awazie in the 60th minute.

Eight minutes later, the People’s Elephant got an answer to their search for a winner as Mbaoma headed substitute Cyril’s cross home to thrill the fans as he recorded his eighth goal of the season.

Enyimba’s victory kept them in the seventh position with 32 points behind Sunshine Stars.

Meanwhile, it was Rangers’ second consecutive defeat on the road but they maintain their third position with 37 points with the fear of not losing the spot after Remo’s game.

Enyimba won the reverse fixture in Nnewi earlier in the season.

Elsewhere, the Olukoya Boys dealt with Uyo based side, Dakkada 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

MFM, in need of points, got the needed goals from Badejo Oluwaseun and Oladayo Alabi in the 42nd and 66th minutes respectively. The victory saw them rise to the 18th position with 23 points while Dakkada stay 16th with 24 points.

At the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, 10-man Sunshine Stars held on to beat Abia Warriors one-nil to continue their dominant stance on their home pitch.

Ejike Uzoechi gave the Akure Gunners the lead from the spot after Ikenna Cooper was pulled down in the 21st minute.

Sunshine Stars, who have been having a blissful evening with clinical saves from Mustapha from the first to the second half, were reduced to 10-man after Chinedu Ozor was booked for a second yellow card.

The player committed a professional foul by intentionally stopping Abia Warriors’ counter-attack with his hands in the 77th minute.

It was the first victory for Cameroonian coach Emmanuel Deutsch as Sunshine remained in the sixth position with 32 points. Abia Warriors in the hand dropped to the 15th with 25 points.

Kabiri Dogo’s boys fell to Niger Tornadoes in the last minutes of the game at Kaduna. Tornadoes could have scored within the first 10 minutes but Alebiosu’s penalty was well saved by Wikki’s goalkeeper Galadima.

Wakili Abubakar’s 87th-minute strike eventually helped Bala’s boys bounce back to the 14th position with 26 points.

The only draw of the fixtures was between Baba Ganaru and his former side at Makurdi.

Advertisements



Lobi Stars dropped a point to a shaky Kano Pillars as their escape from relegation got a setback. The Benue-based side is still in the 17th position with 23 points while Kano Pillars jumped to the 13th position with 26 points.

Results

Enyimba FC 2-1 Rangers Int’l

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors

MFM FC 2-0 Dakkada FC

Lobi Stars 0-0 Kano Pillars

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Wikki Tourists