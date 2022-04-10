The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned four persons accused of fraud perpetrated by impersonating a former Primate of the Anglican Communion, Nicholas Okoh.

Jehu Kwasu, 40, and three others allegedly defrauded many “prominent and influential” Nigerians of about N30,450,000 by impersonating Mr Okoh, a statement by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa, said on Sunday.

The statement said the commission arraigned Mr Kwasu along with three other alleged conspirators on various charges at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Apo, Abuja. It did not indicate the particular day the defendants were arraigned.

The three other co-defendants are Etubi Aliyu, Abdulrahman Muazu, and Usman Abdulaziz.

ICPC accused the four defendants of impersonating Mr Okoh, a most reverend, by creating a fake Facebook account with his picture and name.

The defendants allegedly used the fraudulent Facebook accounts to defraud unsuspecting members of the public in the name of raising funds to bring the body of Mr Okoh’s deceased brother home from abroad.

The prosecution also accused them of using their bank accounts as well as those of some of their acquaintances to commit the fraud.

The defendants allegedly used some of their collaborators as fronts to withdraw some of the N30.4 million received into their accounts and move some of it to other accounts set up specifically for the illegal transactions, the prosecution also said.

The defendants were also accused of using falsified national identity cards to open numerous fraudulent bank accounts with fake names of individuals to carry out their criminal acts.

ICPC said the defendants’ action of obtaining by false pretence was contrary to section 1(1) and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2010.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read before them.

Defence lawyers – Sadiq Lawal, who represents the 1st defendant, and Abdulrazak Jibril, who represents the 2nd to the 4th defendants – prayed the court to grant their clients bail.

ICPC’s prosecuting counsel, Sulaiman Abdulkareem, opposed the application.

But the judge, C.O Oba, overruled the prosecution’s objection to granting bail to the defendants.

He granted bail to each of them in the sum of N20 million with two sureties each in like sum.

The sureties must also have fully developed properties in the FCT, according to the judge.

The judge ordered them to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja pending when they would meet the bail conditions.

The court adjourned the case until May 18 and 19 for trial.