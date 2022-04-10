The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the Plateau chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has zoned the governorship seat to the central senatorial district of the state.

A communiqué signed by PDP State Publicity Secretary, John Akans, said that the decision was taken at the 85th SEC meeting of Plateau PDP held on Saturday in Jos.

The communiqué stated that the SEC deliberated on issues of urgent importance within the party, the state as well as preparations toward winning the elections in 2023.

“As regards the preparation for the forthcoming general elections in 2023, SEC unanimously approves the zoning of governorship seat to Plateau Central Senatorial District.

“SEC commends the efforts of the state leadership of the party and other various organs of our great party; the Caucus, National Assembly members, elders’ forum, and the structure of the party at the ward, local government, and zonal levels.

“It commends the commitment of the State Working Committee (SWC), under the chairmanship of Mr Christopher Hassan, for uniting and repositioning the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“SEC also commends members of the party for the victory recorded at the last by-election in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency.

“Consequently, SEC charges all party members across the state to work hard to ensure victory in 2023 general elections,” it said.

According to the communiqué, Plateau people and indeed Nigerians were looking up to the PDP with the hope that the party would provide solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

It urged all members of the party to be peaceful and remain resolute in the vision and mission of the party to win elections and enthrone good governance in the state and beyond.

(NAN)