The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has signed a term sheet with the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and four independent asset managers to develop the country’s infrastructure.

A term sheet is a nonbinding agreement outlining the basic terms and conditions under which an investment will be made.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed that the deal was signed at the bank’s Lagos office on Friday.

The four independent infrastructure asset managers are Sanlam InfraWorks; Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM); AAA Consortium; and Chapel Hill Denham.

InfraCorp was approved in February 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari. It was established with a startup funding of N1 trillion for the construction of critical infrastructure projects to help accelerate growth in the country.

Its funding is expected to grow to N15 trillion.

Promoted by the CBN, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) InfraCorp is a privately-managed infrastructure and industrial vehicle that will harness opportunities for Nigeria’s infrastructure development by originating, structuring, executing and managing end-to-end bankable projects in that space.

Mr Emefiele said the funding from the private sector and incentives from the public sector will get the country ready, willing and able to deliver the infrastructure that will be the foundation of Nigeria’s development for improved infrastructure.

“Let me emphasise that today is a very important day. We have worked now for almost 18 months, trying to put this together,” he said.

“I am happy that we have reached the state where today we are signing the term sheets between InfraCorp and four assets managers, ” Naraimetrics quoted him as saying.

He also said that he is confident that a substantial portion of the N15 Trillion funding required for the first phase of execution of InfraCorp, is available locally.

And the projects will kick off in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano & second Niger Bridge.

“What is the purpose? The first phase of this financing is to raise N14 trillion debt plus N1 trillion equity which is being contributed by the CBN, AFC and NSIA upon signing the term sheets today.

”We will go straight into execution work because Nigeria very badly needs to develop its infrastructure.

“There are infrastructure deficit in the public and private sector and we will like to be seen that we play our part at this time to support the efforts of the government and that of the private sector to see to whatever can be done to develop the infrastructure of Nigeria.’’

The corporation named Lazarus Angbazo, founding Chief Executive Officer and managing director.