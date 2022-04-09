Students of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) have raised concerns over insecurity in the school’s campuses.

The students said they were frequently robbed within the community and many now fear to study in lecture halls especially at night for fear of being robbed or killed.

Students usually use the lecture halls at night to read and prepare for the examinations, but this practice they call night class has become fraught with danger.

Hope Ibanga, a student of the university, recounted how she and her friends went to study at the Annex Campus of the school one night, only to be startled by the sounds of gunfire.

Her friend, Ebube, confirmed the story.

“We ran to the pharmacy block, and we met people running in that direction too. Some said it was a thief, others said it was a group of cultists,” Ebube said.

“They had already robbed one lecture hall and were coming to where we were, when a friend called to warn us to leave the school.”

Dark spots

The mini stadium of the university town campus is a pathway for many students to access some lecture venues as well as their hostels. However, it is a pleasure path for robbers and cultists at night because it is usually dark without streetlights.

One witness narrated how a meat seller was robbed by a group of boys after a football match one evening.

“It was surreal, I heard him explain that the money he made was not his before I ran for my life,” the witness who refused to have his name in print for fear of victimisation, said.

Some vendors around the school hostels in the town and annex campuses were unwilling to share their experiences with this reporter, for fear of being attacked afterwards.

“Students are robbed inside and outside the gate, at T-Junction, leading to private lodges. If anything can be done about this, we would greatly appreciate it,” a snack vendor within the campus said.

More lamentations

Although security personnel in all campuses restrict non-students from entering the school premises after 7p.m. by checking for students’ identification cards, students say attacks still happen.

Sometimes, students are robbed during official hours.

“I went to pay my dues at one of the banks on campus and some rugged looking boys stopped me and harshly asked me what I had in my pocket. Students were passing and no one could come to my rescue. Those men took my money in broad daylight!” said another student who also requested his identity not be disclosed.

On several occasions, some students complain about their bags going missing during class sessions, while using the library and after a test.

Sandra Silas, a student of the Communication Arts Department lamented that her bag containing her documents and cards was stolen by a total stranger while she was waiting for lectures.

She said her classmates who assumed she knew the suspect alerted her but it was too late.

“I broke down in tears, because I don’t know the culprit,” she said.

Days later, she said some students in her class recognised the suspect who claimed be a youth corps member. The culprit was apprehended by the school’s security and later released.

Why it’s difficult to maintain security

Raymond Uduak, head of security at the University of Uyo, accused students of the university of making the job of securing the campuses more difficult.

“The University of Uyo made it mandatory for students to come to campus with their ID cards especially at night but students have refused to comply. They would rather fight with us every day,” he said.

Mr Uduak explained that if the students cooperate the campus would be safer for everyone.

He said while some students comply with the directives of the university, others claim to have lost their ID cards.

“Students with lost ID cards can obtain new ones after filing a complaint but the procedures will take a few weeks,” he added.