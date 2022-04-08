The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) said it is developing a Single Customer View platform to accelerate repayments to the depositors of collapsed microfinance banks.

In cases where the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) revokes the license of some microfinance banks, such bank’s customers have issues retrieving their deposits.

The corporation said its new platform which will address these issues will be deployed to all microfinance banks.

According to a statement by the corporation spokesperson, Bashir Nuhu, the development was disclosed by the managing director of the Corporation, Bello Hassan, while he received the executive members of the National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) on a courtesy visit to the NDIC Management in Abuja.

According to Mr Hassan, the corporation introduced the single customer view platform in order to strengthen its processes.

He said the platform would not only ensure rendition of quality, timely and complete data to NDIC by MFBs, but also give complete position of depositors’ data at any given time which would go a long way in enhancing prompt reimbursement in case of bank failure.

He, however, said the corporation would expose the template for the platform to the association with a view to garnering additional inputs towards optimising the noble innovation.

He charged the association to promote adoption of sound risk management practices by its members, stressing that it is key to the maintenance of a safe and sound MFB sub-sector.

The president of NAMB, Yusuf Gyallesu, commended the corporation for its continued collaboration with the association and its members in strengthening microfinance bank operations in the country.

ALSO READ: Microfinance banks seek extension of recapitalisation deadline

He recalled NDIC’s contribution towards the acquisition of the National Association of Microfinance Banks Unified Information Technology (NAMBUIT) and continuous capacity building for operators amongst other support which the Corporation had given to the association.

Mr Gyallesu disclosed the establishment of a Monitoring and Evaluation Department by the Association aimed at promoting sound practices through self-regulation among MFB operators and called on the Corporation to assist in strengthening the operations of the new department.