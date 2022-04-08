President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident.

The president, in a statement on Friday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, joined other Nigerians in praying for the repose of the deceased.

He urged the families of the victims to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

Mr Buhari expressed gratitude to God that Mr Jonathan escaped unhurt from the accident.

He, therefore, urged the former president, who is also his predecessor, not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peace building at home and abroad.

The two aides, Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, both police inspectors, died in a road crash involving the former president’s convoy at the vicinity of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

Mr Jonathan has since offered condolences to the families of the deceased policemen as well as the police authorities.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former president expressed sadness over the unfortunate death of the officers.

He described the incident as painful.

NAN)