Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday arrived Ebonyi State on a one-day working visit.

Mr Osinbajo arrived at the state at 11:55 a.m. aboard a helicopter with registration number 5N-FGI at the Ebonyi International Airport.

The airport, which is at Onueke in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, still under construction.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, other top government officials and some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress received Mr Osinbajo.

The vice president is expected to address the closing session of the 21st Joint Planning Board and National Council on Development Planning holding in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning organised the meeting in collaboration with the Ebonyi State Government.

The theme of the meeting is Good Governance and Institutional Capacity: Pathways to Sustainable National Development.

Mr Osinbajo is expected to inaugurate some projects executed by Mr Umahi’s administration across the state.

(NAN)