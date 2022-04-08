An Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced one Adelaja Ogundairo, a taxi driver, to 30 months in prison and three months of community service for driving dangerously and knocking down a police officer.

The convict, during the trial, had pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of driving dangerously, disobeying traffic rules, and causing injury to a police officer on duty while driving without a licence.

The magistrate, I. O. Abudu, however, found Mr Ogundairo guilty and sentenced him to 12 months in prison and three months of community service within the court premises, for dangerous driving.

The magistrate also sentenced the convict to another 12 months in prison on the second count of knocking down and causing injury to a police officer and for failure to report the accident.

On the third count, the magistrate sentenced him to six months in prison for driving on the public highway without a driving licence.

Mrs Abudu, however, ordered that the sentence of 30 months in prison and three months community service run concurrently with no option of fine.

She also ordered that the convict compensate the police officer injured with the sum of N50,000 for the hospital bills incurred during treatment.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the convict committed the offences on November 21, 2021 at about 11:00a.m. at Lafenwa Road in Abeokuta.

Mr Olu-Balogun said the convict violated traffic rules, by stopping in the middle of the road and picking passengers.

He said that Mr Ogundairo also drove his cab on the public highway dangerously, and knocked down one Rose Chukwu, an assistant superintendent of police, while she was performing her duty, causing her to sustain serious injury on her leg.

The prosecutor also said that the convict, after hitting the officer, drove off, and did not have a driving licence when they arrested him.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 39(g), 18, 23(a), 36(1) (p) of the Road Traffic Vol 4 Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)