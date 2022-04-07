The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill to establish Federal Medical Centre, to cater for the expected population surge in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos.

The bill, sponsored by Adebayo Balogun (APC, Lagos), was debated on Thursday, and it scaled second reading.

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Balogun with the Dangote refinery and fertiliser plant, Lekki Free Trade Zone, a petrochemical and power plant, a deep-sea port, the fourth mainland bridge and the New International Airport are in the axis so it needs a federal medical centre.

He added that “urbanisation and industrialisation of the local Government have led to an unprecedented population surge and unexpected rise in the demand for government-owned hospitals since the privately owned ones are too expensive and in some cases, they lack professionally trained medical personnel.”

Mr Balogun lamented the lack of access to proper medical centre in the axis. He warned that the completion of the Dangote refinery and Lekki Airport will further increase the population of the area.

He noted that Ibeju Lekki is fast becoming the new Economic and industrial hub of the country and is faced with the non-availability of hospitals commensurate with the population explosion in the local government area.

“it will interest you to know that the challenge of good, qualitative and affordable medical healthcare by the people and residents of Ibeju Lekki has become so worrisome that we had to upgrade one of our Healthcare facilities and handed it over to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebutte Meta as their annex to help ameliorate the situation,” he said.

When the bill was put to vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, members voted in support.