The Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation on Tuesday held a roundtable on media and security with the participants calling for a regular strategic interface between the leadership of security forces and top media actors.

They also called for the creation of fora that would provide opportunities for dialogue between the security and media institutions in order to promote trust building, intergenerational learning across boards.

The participants also called for total value re-orientation beginning from homes, schools, places of worship that will bring women out and security agencies should be proactive with provisions.

The dialogue, which was themed ‘Strengthening Media and Security Collaboration for Social Peace’ had in attendance, key players from both the media and security sector.

It was aimed at exploring solutions to improving conflict reporting in the media space and also brought together actors from the civil society space.

"Other recommendations include the need for the media to ramp up training of media practitioners on tools and practices of fact-checking and conflict sensitive reporting," a statement by the CJID said.

“Other recommendations include the need for the media to ramp up training of media practitioners on tools and practices of fact-checking and conflict sensitive reporting,” a statement by the CJID said.

In his opening remarks, the acting Executive Director, CJID, Tobi Oluwatola, said the dialogue was an avenue to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

Represented by the Director of Operations, Tosin Alagbe, Mr Oluwatola highlighted the need for special training for journalists to allow them better understand how military structures operate while pushing for proactive disclosure and accountability on the part of security agencies.

Also speaking separately, the Deputy Head of Mission, Netherlands Embassy, Ewout de Wit, said he believes a better understanding between the media and security agencies will result in better information through media coverage’’.

He encouraged the media and security agencies to strive for more efficient collaboration.

Papers were presented by Busola Ajibola of the CJID on Media Narratives of Conflict, Sumner Sambo of Arise TVon Emerging Threats in Media Coverage and Freedom Onuoha, a security consultant on Insecurity and Humanitarian Crisis by Responding to Insecurity in the Sahelian Region: SWOT Analysis of Media-Stat Security Forces Relations.

A panel session that critically examined ways of strengthening media and security collaboration for social peace was moderated by Ruth Olofin of CLEEN Foundation.

Panelists include Kemi Okenyodo, Executive Director, Partner West Africa; Lanre Arogundade Executive Director, International Press Centre and Hamzat Ajibola, Managing Editor International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

In her closing remark, Ms Olofin, on behalf of CLEEN Foundation and CJID appreciated all resource persons and stakeholders for taking out time to share their expertise on the issue as important as security.

She explained that the media constitute a major role in shaping and building any society as its role is to inform, educate and enlighten the populace.

The event was attended by spokesperson and representatives from the Air Force, Police, Navy and State Security Services (DSS), amongst others.