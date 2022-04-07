As part of activities to mark this year’s edition of the International Health Day, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), which was formerly known as Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), has announced a series of activities to improve Nigerians’ knowledge about the issues of environmental health and climate change.

Apart from its plan to train 20 journalists who are based in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, on health and environmental reporting between April 20 and 21, 2022, the organisation will also hold a TwitterSpaces event to discuss the impact of environmental hazards on the health of the people.

According to a statement issued by the organisation through its human development programme, a professor at the Faculty of Environmental Science, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasir Idris; a climate change reporter with The Cable newspaper, Vivian Chime, and national consultant public health and environment for WHO Nigeria, Edwin-Isotu Edeh, will be part of the discussions.

The statement reads in part: “To mark this day, CJID is organising a Twitter Spaces event to discuss health and environmental policy issues towards a purposive sustainable goal. The event today is in line with our support for a nation defined by wellness and a strong health sector amid a devastating climate crisis.

“Additionally, the CJID human development programme will be training 20 Abuja based journalists on Health and Environmental reporting on April 20 and 21, 2022.”

International Health Day

Every April 7 has been observed annually since 1950, to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO). This celebration conceived by the WHO is also actively celebrated by its member nations to raise particular issues of interest on selected themes in respect of those member states. Since taking off in 1950, World Health Day has brought light to maternal and child health problems and an increasing focus on emerging issues such as climate change.

Between the production of greasy and unhealthy foods, extreme weather events leading to water scarcity, and pollution of large water bodies with plastics and untreated waste, the world is generating a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and also causing more heart problems, cancer and obesity.

This year’s theme, Our Planet, Our Health, serves as a timely reminder of the link between the planet and health; with the current burden increase of infectious and non-communicable diseases alongside the growing incidence of climate-related challenges.

Climate change is manifesting in increasing temperatures, rising sea levels, changing rainfall patterns, and more frequent and severe extreme weather conditions.

WHO estimates that more than 13 million annual deaths globally are due to avoidable environmental causes, including the climate crisis.

Having direct consequences on key determinants of health, climate change is negatively impacting the air and water quality; food security; human habitat and shelter across the country.

In Nigeria, non-communicable diseases are projected to overtake communicable diseases, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional conditions combined, to become the leading cause of death by 2030.

Additionally, the rise of the coronavirus -which hindered a lot of services such as routine immunisation, and drugs for TB patients among others, with spiralling obesity, diabetes and hypertension rates, compounds the challenge, highlighting the immediate need for a multi-sectoral response.