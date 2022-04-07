Leke Adeboye, son of Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Thursday apologised to pastors of the church for referring to them as ‘goats.’

‘I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign,” the younger Adeboye added.

Before then, he had taken to his Instagram account to call pastors of the church who preached after his father ‘goats.’

“Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO has just finished speaking and preaching. You are not a son, you are a goat sir,” he had written.

This came after the church’s thanksgiving service on Sunday where his father had shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Mr Adeboye’s comments were followed by outrage from many church members and other Nigerians.

Usually, on the first Sunday of every month, parishes of the RCCG are linked up with the National Headquarters of the church, where the G.O. would deliver a sermon – expected to be the only sermon of the day. Meanwhile, some parish pastors often do a follow-up preaching afterwards.

On Thursday, the younger Adeboye noted that a disciplinary action has been taken against him by the church. The church is said to have set up a three-person panel to probe his outburst

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission are well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement. I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercy,” he wrote.