The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied issuing an election timetable and cost of nomination forms for all elective offices currently in circulation.

In the document sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, the sale of presidential forms is to commence from April 25 and last till May 7.

The document also contains, among others, the prices of the nomination and expression of interest forms – N30 million for governorship aspirants, N10 million and N5 million for House and Senate aspirants respectively.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, while addressing journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday, said the party is yet to decide on the timetable.

He stated that the leaders of the party only commenced the conversation into the timetable, and no action has been taken so far.

Mr Morka said the party will release its timetable at the appropriate time.

Political parties in Nigeria have to work with the schedule of the election umpire.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Presidential and National Assembly elections have been slated for February 25, 2023 while governorship and state assembly elections will now be held on March 11, 2023.

Political parties have from April 4 to June 3, 2022 to conduct their primaries and ensure resolution of disputes from the exercise.