Suspected political thugs on Wednesday attacked the campaign train of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, inflicting injuries on supporters and damaging vehicles.

The hoodlums interrupted Mr Oni’s rally at Efon Alaaye, in Efon Local Government Area where he had gone for his campaign.

Efon is the hometown of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole.

The Director of Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, said the hoodlums besieged the venue of the rally, shot sporadically into the air and wounded many.

Mr Adebayo said the hoodlums brandished guns, cutlasses, sticks, and stones, but were confronted by security officials, who averted bloodshed.

Mr Adebayo said the campaign train had successfully toured nine local governments since Monday and received a large turnout of party members and supporters.

He said the thugs attacked them at the centre of the town around 3.30 p.m.

“Shortly after the Efon Local Government members and supporters of the SDP had converged at the venue to wait for the arrival of the party’s governorship candidate, Segun Oni, the thugs started shooting and attacked the supporters with sticks and cutlasses.

“Some supporters were badly injured and vehicles in the convoy were damaged by thugs before the arrival of a detachment of police, who overpowered the thugs.

“An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was not spared by the thugs as they attempted to snatch his gun, though he was wounded, but refused to surrender his gun.”

The police spokesperson in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the attack.

“Yes, the hoodlums came to the venue with dangerous weapons to disrupt the consultation process of the SDP candidate, Engr Segun Oni, but our men were able to put the situation under control,” said Mr Abutu.

“The police have begun investigation and arrest will be made and those behind it will surely have a case to answer.”

The attack is the first major incident of electoral violence ahead of the June 18 governorship election, and a pointer to what will be expected in the coming weeks.

Mr Oni is a formidable candidate and a major contender for the office being a former governor popular among the lower strata of society.

Some local analysts in the state say he is more experienced than the candidates of the PDP and APC.

The former governor had defected from the APC to the PDP in search of the governorship ticket. He finally settled in the SDP, where he clinched the ticket.