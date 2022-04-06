Okomu Oil Palm Plc will reward shareholders with a dividend payout of N7.6 billion, translating to an N8 per share for the financial year 2021, the firm said in a notice published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday, seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The decision followed a sterling earnings performance by the company last year, marked by a roughly three-times leap in net profit to N11.5 billion and a rise in turnover by 60 per cent.

The manufacturer of palm oil, rubber cup clumps, palm kernel oil and palm kernel cake said the payment of the dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and will go to shareholders, whose names appear in the company’s register of members at the close of business on 22 April, being the qualification date.

Okomu Oil posted turnover in excess of N31 billion for 2020 after sales increased by 66.7 per cent, with exports to outside its base in Nigeria contributing N4.2 billion.

Shareholders who “have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into Bank accounts,” it said in the statement to NGX.

Those of them “who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form.”

“Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar,” the company added.

Okomu Oil paid shareholders N7 per share for 2020, 14 per cent lower than its dividend plan this time around.