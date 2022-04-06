The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of Accountant General of the Federation to halt the allocation of funds from ecological funds to some agencies of the federal government until investigations into past allocations to them are concluded.

The affected agencies are the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Agency for the Great Green Wall, the North-East Development Commission and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority.

The House also directed the House Committee on Ecological Funds to investigate the release of the funds.

In addition, the Committee is to probe the utilisation of the fund in the past three years.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) on Wednesday.

The ecological fund was created in 1981 through the Federation Account Act. It is an intervention fund to address the various environmental challenges in communities across the country.

In his motion, Mr Isiaka said the four agencies have derailed from the purpose of the ecological fund, which was set up by the federal government to address the multifarious ecological challenges across the country.

He explained that the four agencies have deviated from the core mandate of the ecological fund.

Mr Isiaka explained further that NEMA draws 20 per cent from the fund, while NAGGW and NEDC draw 15 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

He alleged that “efforts aimed at making the agencies accountable for their shared funds in the last few years have not yielded any positive result.”

The motion was taken without debate.