The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Wednesday that that it had started investigating a suspect allegedly caught with illegally refined petroleum products.

The commission said the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, handed over the suspect, Endurance Asuquo, to its zonal office in Uyo on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Naby arrested the suspect alongside a Sino Truck with registration number – DRK 700XA, loaded with illegally refined petroleum products.

The products caught with the suspect, according to EFCC, are 5000 litres of illegally- refined Automated Gas Oil( AGO) and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

The products, the commission said, were concealed in reinforced plastic bags tucked in many sac bags.

Nigeria has lost so much to oil theft which continues to thrive in many of the oil-bearing states.

Some of the suspects arrested end up being given a light sentence.

Previous arrests

In January this year, EFCC said it quizzed 22 suspected oil thieves caught with a vessel: MT. TIS IV handed over to its Port Harcourt zonal command by the Nigeria Navy.

It said its operatives quizzed the suspects in connection with alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products.

The suspects were arrested by the Nigerian Naval Ship, (NNS) Soroh, Naval Base, Camp Porbeni, Yenagoa along Akassa Rivers, Bayelsa state, on December 6, 2021 and handed over to the EFCC on Friday, January 7, 2022.

The suspects include: Levi Jonathan; Eze Kenneth; Enemari Peter James; Sunday Ereku; Emmanuel Ogbonna; Timi Amos; Fatai Kareem; Chuks Egbo, Tony Atawo and Saviour Martin.

Others are: Yoosu Alex; Isac Iboro; Bassey Okon; Kingsley Edet; Taye Poto; Saturday Sobere; Alfred Atiemie; Owei Ibolo; Felix Onome; Odus Osita, Etim Edet and Mudashird Tarheed.

Representative of Nigeria Navy, Navy Commander P. E Effah, who handed over the suspects and the vessel MT. TIS IV to the EFCC, said they were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering activities. At the time of arrest, the vessel was laden with about 700,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally sourced crude oil.

