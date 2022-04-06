The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Wednesday denied conducting any ongoing recruitment exercise.

The NJC, in a statement by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said online advertisements of purported ongoing recruitment for the year 2022 at the organisation, were false.

“The Council by this medium informs the general public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently considering any recruitment exercise for the time being,” the statement said.

This comes a year after the NJC issued a similar statement in April 2021 distancing itself from a purported massive recruitment exercise it was said to be carrying out for the year.

In what now appears to be an annual ritual in response to the activities some persons scheming to defraud unsuspecting job seekers, the NJC last year warned members of the public to be wary of those parading their websites as the councils recruitment platform.

Again, this year, the council explained that when recruiting, it would advertise samr on its official website, and not through any other website.

Read NJC’s press release in full:

6TH APRIL, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

• NJC denies any recruitment exercise

The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to a false advertisement purporting an ongoing recruitment exercise of the Council for the year 2022 on some websites, different from the official website of the National Judicial Council.

The Council by this medium informs the general public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently considering any recruitment exercise for the time being.

The Council noted with dismay that this recruitment advertisement is becoming a yearly recurrent decimal on such websites

The general public is hereby advised against downloading any form online, sending their CV’s or paying anyone for any recruitment.

Applicants are hereby advised to beware of fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the Council.

The Council, when recruiting, will advertise on its official website, http://www.njc.gov.ng and not through any other website.

Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information