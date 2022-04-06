The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) says it has approved the promotion of 3,466 general duty and support staff officers.

According to a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by Deputy Comptroller Timi Bomodi, the NCS public relations officer, the approval was done on March 29 during the board’s 54th regular meeting.

Ms Bomodi said the meeting was presided by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Chairman NCS Board, Zainab Ahmed.

She highlighted the importance of discipline and engendering a work ethics based on transparency and an all-encompagssing reward system.

According to Ms Bomodi, Ms Ahmed commended the management of NCS for breaking new grounds in trade facilitation and revenue generation in 2021.

She urged the newly promoted officers to redouble their efforts in achieving the goals of the service in 2022.

The statement said that Comptroller Officers promoted included SA Bomoi, AA Anthony, BO Olumo, CK Niagwan, MM Tilleygyado, MC Ugbagu, CD Wada, A Bako, AM Adegbite, KI Adesola, NP Umoh, OO Orbih and RC Nwankwo.

It further said that officers whose promotion had January 1, 2021, as their effective date are Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs (GD) – (31), Deputy Comptroller to Comptroller of Customs (SS) – (3).

Others included Assistant Comptroller of Customs to Deputy Comptroller of Customs (GD) – (84), Assistant Comptroller of Customs to Deputy Comptroller of Customs (SS) – (1), Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller of Customs (GD) – (212).

“Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptroller of Customs (SS) – (3), Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs (GD) – (196) ,Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs (SS) – (6).

”Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs (GD) – (668) , Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs (SS) – (16).

“Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (GD) – (1,258), Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs (SS) – (39), Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 (GD) – (759).

“Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs 1 (SS) – (48), Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (GD) – (109) nd Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (SS) – (33),” the statement said.

(NAN)