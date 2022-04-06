The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has mandated one of its sub-committees to “within the next five days” recommend a new coaching crew for the Super Eagles.

This mandate is one of the decisions the committee took at its first formal meeting since Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed for Qatar.

The meeting held Tuesday in Abuja and was attended both physically and virtually by 14 members. It asked the Technical and Development Sub-Committee to make the recommendations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this sub-committee “is responsible for the selection of coaches through its recommendations to the Executive Committee”.

Aside the expected recommendations on the Super Eagles coaching crew, the sub-committee is also to recommend new coaching crews for three other national teams within this same period of five days.

These are the CHAN (African Nations Championship) team, also known as the Home-based Super Eagles, the under-20 male team (Flying Eagles) and the under-17 male team (Golden Eaglets).

“This is to ensure that preparations for their next qualifying tournaments and championships commence in earnest,” the NFF stated in the communique.

NAN reports that the Technical and Development Sub-Committee works with members of the NFF Technical Department.

The department is presently headed by the immediate-past Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen, who is the federation’s Technical Director.

(NAN)