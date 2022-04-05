A deacon at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Onikoko, Abeokuta, Ogun State, slumped while preaching during the church service on Sunday.

The deacon, Francis Ogunnusi, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, where officials pronounced him dead.

The incident brought the church service to an abrupt end.

Mr Ogunnusi, who was the village head of the Onikoko community, conducted his sermon in the Yoruba language.

He slumped after saying, “The money you make through unlawful means, killing people, sucking human blood; when death comes, it will belong to another person.”

There was a commotion as church worshippers scrambled to move him to a hospital.

A worshipper said the deceased was an elder in the church.

“He was the Baale of Onikoko. But he was the one that delivered the sermon on Sunday,” said the church member who requested not to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

“He was talking about death and people who make money by killing other people. All of a sudden, he collapsed. He was rushed to the FMC, but he died. We don’t know what happened. I was very scared. Everything was disrupted. We just shared the grace and went home.”

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said they were not aware of the incident.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the church on Tuesday, there was nobody on the premises. The church was also locked.