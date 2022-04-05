The founder and CEO of Now Muzik, Efe Omorogbe, has confirmed the planned release of the 9th album of late Nigerian music legend, Olanrewaju Fasasi, best known as Sound Sultan. He also said Now Muzik has the permission of Sound Sultan’s family to manage the late musician’s estate.

The album is billed to be released on July 11 – the first anniversary of the late musician’s death.

Sound Sultan died of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) on July 11, 2021.

AITL is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas).

Mr Omorogbe spoke with PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview on Tuesday. He said he has been granted a Right of Attorney by Sound Sultan’s family.

According to Mr Omorogbe, who was also 2Baba’s manager, the late musician had almost concluded the album before his death with over 70 per cent of the job already concluded.

“ As our expectations are to release Sound Sultan’s 9th album ” Reality Cheque” in July, the public must be aware there is management available, up and running for the use and licensing of Sound Sultan estates.”

Heralded by the lead single “Friends”, the EP is the first in a series of projects to be executed by Now Muzik in collaboration with Naija Ninja and the Sound Sultan Foundation.

The EP will contain six tracks and is to be released in early July under the Naija Ninja imprint. The track and featured artist list will be released in May. All tracks are produced by ID Cabasa.

Managing Sound Sultan’s estates

In a bid to keep Sound Sultan’s legacy, Mr Omorogbe said, Now Muzik has gained the exclusive rights to manage Sound Sultan’s estate which cuts across various interests including music, theatre, television, film, fashion, basketball, and live events.

“The public must understand Sound Sultan’s aspect and legacy, they are way broader than music. There is the clothing line, the journey story; a theatre property and he is developing a lot of things. The family does not want his physical absence to be the end of those projects.”

Speaking on how the management of the late musician’s estate would benefit the family, he said, “the family is the primary beneficiary of everything that has to do with Sound Sultan. It’s like Fela estate if you use Fela imagery for merchandise, Fela estate gets paid, if you use Fela on Broadway, Fela estate gets paid, the estate is the primary beneficiary of all the activities done with Fela, many years after his death.”