Gunmen who kidnapped three persons in Ayobo Housing Scheme Extension, Oshin in Ayobo-Ipaja, Lagos State, have released them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gunmen invaded the estate and abducted two sisters and a man on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Oluwalogbon Salami, a parent of the abducted sisters, told NAN during a visit on Tuesday that the entire family was happy because not all that were kidnapped usually returned.

“We are very grateful to God for the victory He has given to our family, to God alone be the glory,” she said.

The correspondent of NAN observed that people were trooping into the residence of the Salamis to rejoice and congratulate them on the release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the release of the victims.

“The kidnapped persons have regained their freedom and had been reunited with their families,” he said.

NAN gathered that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen came through the boundary between Lagos State and Ogun, and escaped with their victims inside a speed boat.

Earlier, the Financial Secretary of the Landlords’ Association in the area, James Ojuade, told NAN that the gunmen also killed two landlords who tried to prevent them from escaping with their victims.

“The gunmen, who kidnapped the two married sisters, daughters of Mr Rashidi Salami, on Friday killed Messrs Nurudeen Olanrenwaju, the Secretary of the Landlords ‘Association and Idris Olowolayemo.

“They came again on Sunday and kidnapped one Mr Kehinde,” Mr Ojuade said.

A landlord, who requested anonymity, told NAN that the kidnappers demanded N15 million for the release of the victims in their custody.

“They, however, released them yesterday evening, when some undisclosed amount was paid.”

The landlord said residents have deserted their community because of insecurity.

“Residents have abandoned their houses, and I now sleep in the church,” he said.

“The kidnappers may return to our estate as the police officers who were initially drafted to the scene of the incident had been withdrawn.

“We are no longer safe. The government should come to our aid to provide security so that the incident will not repeat itself.”

. (NAN)