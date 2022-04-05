The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has flagged off a five-day induction programme for the newly recruited 1,000 secondary school teachers in the state.

According to the Commission’s chairman, Elizabeth Ariyo, the induction was necessary to prepare the new teachers for their role as education officers in the state’s public service.

Represented by Adeleke Kara, one of the board’s commissioners, Mrs Ariyo congratulated the inductees for being recruited into the state’s teaching service.

She said: “I am proud to inform you that Lagos State is one of the few states, if not the only one, where teachers have the opportunity to be elevated to the level of Tutor General/ Permanent Secretaries and appointed as commission members in the teaching service commission of the state, considering their unparalleled role in nation-building

“I, therefore, seek your total cooperation and civility in all that you do. Your ability to adapt to changing situations is also very germane, especially with the “new normal” as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. You must be technically savvy to fit into the 21st century best practices.”

Training in phases

In a statement issued by the Commission on Tuesday and signed by an assistant director of the public affairs unit with the agency, ‘Kayode Sutton, the induction was organised in collaboration with Nuture House Consulting, a private training organisation.

The statement added that the induction will be in three phases.

“The first phase of 380 participants is holding presently at the Teaching Service Staff Development Centre, (TSSDC), Owutu, Ikorodu, between 5th and 8th April, while the remaining two phases of 295 and 325 others will hold concurrently at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), CBD, Alausa and Ajeromi Ifelodun Senior Secondary School, Agboju, Lagos, between 11th and 15th of April, 2022,” the statement reads in part.

Applause

Mrs Ariyo also applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what she described as his uncommon support in providing needed resources for capacity building for teachers in the state.

She said the support will help in no small measure towards achieving Mr Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which she noted has Education and Technology as its nucleus.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World , which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.