Justin Dean, the husband of the U.S.-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has threatened to sue his wife for defamation.

Since March, the 34-year-old sports therapist and his wife have been in a messy divorce controversy after welcoming their second child.

The father of two had earlier explained that he was leaving the marriage to keep his mental health.

During his Facebook live session on Monday, the chiropractor revealed he would sue his estranged wife and her friends for defamation.

A video has shown Mr Dean calling his wife derogatory names in front of their kids.

But the therapist said it was a setup.

He said: “Yes, I was set up in that recording, they did that on purpose, they did that to set me up and they are being sued for defamation of character. In the state of California, it is illegal to film someone and put them online in a derogatory way.

He said the video, where he was calling Korra derogatory names, was recorded and released without his consent.

“So I will probably make half a million dollars or so after this lawsuit and they will probably not be able to pay it.”

Justin also mentioned that social media led to the crash of his marriage.

The couple met in China via a popular dating app, Tinder.

Korra was teaching language through dance in Shanghai, China, at the time while Justin worked as a sports therapist for the Chinese National Olympic Team.

They wedded in December 2017 and now live in Los Angeles, USA.

The marriage has, however, hit the rocks, and Korra has since moved out of their home.

Social media

Dean has blamed social media and Korra’s quest for fame as the cause of the crash of their marriage.

He also advised: “Don’t put your family on social media; I can tell you that social media is responsible for all of these and obsession for fame. I don’t wanna be famous. You all can unfollow me .”

According to him, putting one’s personal life on social media can ruin your relationship.

“I highly recommend that you don’t put your family on social media. Once the kids get old enough, I won’t do it either. I can tell you that social media is responsible for all of this, social media and the desire for fame, I don’t want to be famous, you guy know that” he wrote.