The impact of the war in Ukraine has placed West Africa on the brink of its worst food crisis in a decade, 11 international aid organisations said on Tuesday.

The aid agencies, including Oxfam, Save the Children and World Vision, said they were concerned the war was worsening the already catastrophic situation in the region.

Over 27 million people were already suffering from hunger in the region, which could rise by another 11 million by June, the groups said in a joint statement.

According to United Nations estimates, 6.3 million children aged six months to five years will be acutely malnourished in the region.

A decline in cereal production precipitated this crisis because of droughts, floods, conflicts, and the coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact.

That has led food prices in West Africa to soar by up to 30 per cent in the past five years.

Now, the war in Ukraine is exacerbating the situation, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), so food prices could rise by 20 per cent worldwide.

In addition, they expect the war to lead to a significant decline in wheat availability for many African countries, which import much of the commodity from Russia or Ukraine.

On the other side of the continent, in the Horn of Africa, the worst drought in 40 years is currently risking the livelihoods of millions.

According to UN figures, in parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, acute hunger threatens over 13 million people.