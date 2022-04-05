The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to contest for the Senate in 2023.

Mr Oshiomhole, who has just turned 70, wants to represent the Edo North District under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former national chairman of the APC made the declaration on Monday at an APC meeting held in his country home, Iyamoh, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

He said he had consulted the people in the district, his family, friends and political associates over his ambition.

“Many people have been asking me if I will run for the Senate, but I pleaded with them to wait until our national convention when I would have made up my mind,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

“Now that the APC convention is over and we now have a new National Working Committee, I have decided to contest for the Senate come 2023,” he added.

He said he wants to go to the Senate in order to provide purposeful leadership for the people in his district.

Mr Oshiomhole said the Senate should not be seen as “sabbatical leave for ex-governors”.

“My intention to vie for the Senatorial seat is to ensure that the voice of Afemai land is heard and my concept of empowerment will be modified, not just giving Keke Napep, generator or motorcycle.

“We should be thinking of how we can bring infrastructure development to our people,” he said.

The incumbent senator of the district, Francis Alimikhena, who has served two terms so far, has expressed his intention to seek re-election.

Mr Oshiomhole said he would meet with Senator Alimikhena to decide who between the two of them would be the party’s candidate for the election.

“You all know how the incumbent became the candidate for Edo North senatorial district, he was denied the PDP ticket, and we allowed him to fly out party’s flag, which he had used twice to represent us.

“We voted for him twice and there is nothing wrong in him voting for me in return.

“I will personally meet with him because I want us to still keep the Afemai unity together and I think he will be the director-general for my campaign.

“So, I have resolved to contest and am sure to get the ticket and become the candidate to represent Edo North senatorial district come 2023,” he said.

A member of the APC Board of Trustees Mike Afegbua, and the Deputy State Chairman of the party, Jariet Tenibe, said the party’s senatorial ticket would be given to Mr Oshiomhole to “rescue Edo North”.

The former APC Chairman, Etsako West Local Government Area, Abubakar Akokhia, moved a motion that the Senate seat should be zoned to Etsako West and that Mr Oshiomhole be given the opportunity to fly the party’s flag.

The APC leader in Owan East Local Government Area, Fred Omoregbai, seconded the motion.

The Senate race provides an opportunity for Mr Oshiomhole to redeem his political image after he was unceremoniously removed as the APC national chairman and his candidate in the Edo 2020 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, defeated by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

