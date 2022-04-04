The Technical Committee, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Project, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning arrangement would not be against the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The Chairman of the committee, Raymond Dokpesi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists shortly after submitting Mr Abubakar’s expression of interest and nomination forms for Presidential Election at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Monday.

A group, North-East Business Forum, had last month purchased the forms for Mr Abubakar at the cost of N40 million.

The group, led by its chairman, Dalhatu Funakaya, presented the forms to the former vice president at his Abuja home.

Consequently, Mr Abubakar formally declared his intention to run for president at an elaborate ceremony in Abuja on March 23.

Asked what was the position of Mr Abubakar about zoning the PDP presidential ticket, Mr Dokpesi said that Mr Abubakar had nothing against zoning.

“By the special grace of God, when we get to the bridge, we will cross it.

“I am not aware of any internal problems in the PDP. No crisis whatsoever. PDP is one big family; we shall all be together as brothers and sisters.

“Definitely, we have nothing against whatever the party will decide, but the zoning will not be against us,” he said.

Mr Dokpesi, who is the proprietor of the AIT and Raypower, said that forms submitted on behalf of Mr Abubakar were duly completed and signed.

Also speaking during the submission of the forms, a former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, described Mr Abubakar as a man with multiple competencies and a unifier.

Mr Melaye also said that God had revealed to him that Mr Abubakar would be president of Nigeria.

“We are here to submit to you the form of a Nigerian with multiple competencies, indoctrinated with the art of civil administration and the rudiments of politics, the only unifier.

“Atiku was the first to pick his form and the first to submit his form,” Mr Melaye said.

The PDP recently set up a 37-member zoning committee to work out an acceptable zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

(NAN)