Kafayat Usman, a nurse with the Lekki-based Dowen College, has said the school’s sickbay is usually closed during the weekend.

Ms Usman is the second nurse from the school to testify in the ongoing coroner’s inquest to unravel the cause of death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) in Ikeja on Monday.

Mr Oromoni, a student of the college, died in November 2021 following an alleged beating and forceful intake of poisonous substances because he refused to join a cult.

But the school denied the claim, stating that the boy complained of leg pain following an injury he sustained while playing football.

The nurse, who joined the school on September 4, 2021, on a full-time basis, was asked if she knew the deceased during cross-examination.

“I do not know the deceased and have never attended to him,” she said.

According to the school nurse who works from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, she only got to know about the student upon his demise.

Andrew Efole, the deceased’s family lawyer, asked if she had made any statement about the case to the police, and she said no.

“Since you do not work on weekends, who takes care of sick students on weekends?” Mr Efole asked.

“The sickbay is not open on weekends. I became aware of the deceased’s case on November 30, 2021, on the school premises,” Ms Usman said.

Pathologist

Shortly after Ms Usman testified, a pathologist from the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State, was called into the dock.

Uwom Eze, a forensic pathologist, was part of those that observed the autopsy of the deceased in Lagos.

He said he agrees with the findings of the two autopsies carried out on the deceased.

Clement Vhriterhire, a pathologist, carried out the first autopsy at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State.

Sunday Soyemi, the Acting Chief Medical Examiner of Lagos State, carried out the second autopsy, which Mr Eze witnessed.

“I believe in the final report of the first autopsy, which was carried out in Warri and I also agree with the findings of the Lagos State pathologist,” Mr Eze said.

Mr Eze, who said he had carried out over 1,000 autopsies, said the second autopsy started late because of logistics issues.

The pathologist said he was not aware of the videos and pictures he took during the autopsy that captured any blackish substance in the intestine of the deceased.

He also said it would not surprise him to hear that Mr Shoyemi said there was a black substance found in the deceased.

“As an expert who has done over one thousand post-mortems, did you confirm the cause of death of the deceased through physical examination?” Mr Efole asked.

“There is a difference between physical examination and clinical examination of patients. Physical examination is the head to toe examination of patients when they visit hospitals,” Mr Eze said.

“The clinical is clinic while laboratory examination is taking place in the lab where samples of blood and urine are taken.”

“In your opinion, if a patient is given a poisonous substance, can such poison be known by mere physical examination?” Mr Efole asked.

“Yes, in certain circumstances, but you can suspect the case of a dead person,” he replied.

“The ankle injury I saw at the second autopsy was an infective injury which can lead to sepsis.

“In some circumstances, we do take clotted blood from the heart for toxicology analysis.”

The lawyer asked the witness if he will agree with him that the deceased would still be alive if the school had taken proper steps at the initial stage.

The pathologist said, “My Lord, I am unable to answer that because I do not know the clinical state of the deceased,”

Ethics

The witness said it was not a “usual practice” for a pathologist, who was an observer, to speak publicly on an autopsy he witnessed.

“Then what are you doing here? So, I’m right to say that what you are doing here is ethically wrong?” Mr Efole asked.

“No, your honour,” he replied.

He said he didn’t observe any procedural irregularities in the conduct of the second autopsy.

The coroner adjourned until April 5 for the continuation of the hearing.