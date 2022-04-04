The police in Ogun State have arrested a 50-year-old man, Isaac Akinbola, over the death of his eight-month-old baby.

The police arrested Mr Akinbola, a pastor, and two women, Esther Olowolayemo, 29, and Oluwakemi Oshinbajo, 30, believed to be his mistresses.

According to the police, Mr Akinbola led the two women to assault his wife, Dasola Akinbola, who was nursing an eight-month-old baby.

During the assault, the baby fell from the mother’s grip and died, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The incident happened at Ipinle, Mamu Ijebu in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police said they arrested the suspects following a report by the baby’s mother at the Awa Ijebu Divisional Police Headquarters.

Mrs Akinbola, according to the police, said the assault happened after she quarrelled with her husband over his alleged illicit affairs with some female members of his church.

Police said Mrs Akinbola and her baby were taken to Mamu Ijebu Health Centre and later to Blessed Hospital Oru Ijebu.

“It was discovered that the baby had sustained an internal injury when he fell from his mother’s hands during the scuffle,” the police statement read.

“The child died of the internal injury while receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Police said they have deposited the baby’s remains in the mortuary at the General Hospital, Ijebu Igbo, for autopsy.