Investors witnessed more release of corporate results last week with quite a number of them reporting sterling earnings performance and offering attractive dividends and bonuses as well.

By extension, such strong earnings results will have impacted the fundamentals like earnings per share, price-to-earnings ratio and dividend yield, factors prospective investors tend to consider when determining which stock to buy or not buy.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY (NAHCO)

NAHCO leads the pack this week for declaring twin rewards of a dividend of N0.41 per share as well as a scrip issue of one new share for every five held by shareholders.

The firm saw its after-tax profit for last year gallop by 155.4 per cent as revenue expanded by more than two-fifths. An approval by shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) will set the dividend up for payment.

BETA GLASS

Beta makes the selection by virtue of proposing a N1.10 per share dividend and a one for five bonus for shareholders.

The board decision came amid the release of the company’s audited financial earnings report for 2021, showing an improvement in net profit by more-than-a-half and in revenue by 40 per cent.

If it receives shareholders endorsement at its next AGM, the dividend will be paid on July 6 to those whose names appear on the company’s register of members on or before June 10.

TOTALENERGIES

TotalEnergies makes the pick by reason of its declaration of a final dividend per share of N18.20 for the financial year 2021, bringing its total for the year to N22.20. It compares with the N6.08 paid for the whole of the previous year.

JULIUS BERGER

Julius Berger appears in the selection this week on the basis of its announcement of a N2.50 per share final dividend for last year, relative to the N0.40 it paid for the year before.

The construction giant posted a 575 per cent rise in net profit for the period after revenue jumped to N338.8 billion.

NPF MIRCOFINANCE BANK

NPF Microfinance Bank features on the list for its proposal to issue a bonus of 1 new share to shareholders for every nine owned and to pay a dividend of N0.10 per share for the financial year 2021.

Shareholders whose names appear in the lender’s register of members by May 6 will be eligible for the dividend, while those whose names appear in it by May 27 will be eligible for the scrip issue.

INDUSTRIAL AND MEDICAL GASES

Industrial and Medical Gases makes the list for announcing plans to offer a bonus of one new share for every five held by shareholders subject to shareholders consent at the forthcoming AGM.

FIDELITY BANK

Fidelity Bank features in this week’s pick for declaring a dividend of N0.35 per share following an over one-third surge in profit for the financial year 2021.