The Police Command in Delta says it has shot dead a suspected kidnapper and rescued 13 victims in the state.

Spokesman of the state command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday evening in Warri, also said one AK-17 rifle was recovered from the suspect.

Mr Edafe said the suspect was shot dead on Sunday, April 3, by a combined team of Police operatives attached to the Ogwashi-Uku Division and a local vigilante.

He explained that the deceased suspect and his gang had intercepted a 14-seater bus on the Aniagbala Community via Ubulu-Uku express road in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

“Today, April 3, 2022, at about 08:40 hours, information got to the Command that a gang of daredevil kidnappers had intercepted a 14-seater bus with Registration Number: M831-JFK.

“The bus was intercepted on Aniagbala community via Ubulu-Uku express road in Aniocha South

conveying 16 occupants.

“Thirteen of the passengers were abducted and taken to the bush,” he said.

Mr Edafe said that upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Ari Ali, directed the DPO, Ogwashi-Uku Division to lead men into the bush and ensure that the suspects were arrested and the victims rescued unhurt.

“Following the directives, the DPO, CSP Mohammed Naallah, swiftly led a combined team of Police operatives and Vigilantes into the bush and gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

“In the course of the exchange of gunfire, one of the suspects who was hit, died on the spot while the other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries,” he said.

The command’s spokesman said all the 13 kidnapped victims were rescued alive and unhurt, adding that the bush was still being combed to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.

(NAN)