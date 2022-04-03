The police in Ogun State on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man, Ibrahim Sikiru, for allegedly killing his father with a machete at the Onipanu area of the state.

Police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement that officers arrested the suspect on March 30.

Mr Oyeyemi said they arrested the suspect following a complaint lodged by a resident at the Onipanu Divisional Headquarters.

According to the statement, the complainant said a neighbour reported that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, a night security guard, asked his son why he was still sleeping after coming home from work.

He added that when the father questioned his son why he was still sleeping at the time of the day, the son (suspect) got annoyed and brought out a cutlass to hack the victim in five different places.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and the victim rushed to the General Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect, who is strongly suspected to be a cultist, has no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated.

“On March 31, the victim died while receiving treatment at the general hospital, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion,” he said.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

(NAN)