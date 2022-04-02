The Police in Ogun State have set up a special operation squad to tackle cultism and cult-related activities in the state.

This comes after President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to security agencies to clamp on cultists, causing unrest in the state in the last 11 days.

Cult clashes in the state over the past 10 days have left about 16 people dead, including a popular area boy known as Tommy.

On Thursday, the president ordered a dismantling of cultists in the state over their activities in the state in the last few days.

In compliance with the president’s directive, the police said the special squad will tackle cultism and unlawful gathering.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement that the Assistant Commissioner of Police in – Charge of Operations will coordinate the squad. He added that they will operate 24 hours until they wipe cultism in the state.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, added that Lanre Bankole, the commissioner of police in the state, while addressing the squad, mandated them to fish out members of the cult groups in the state with the law.

“The CP, who described the activities of the cult groups as unacceptable, directed the squad to clamp down on any known member of such groups because the command will not fold our arms while disgruntled elements will be making life unbearable for the law-abiding citizens of the state.

“The CP also warned parents and guardians to call their wards to order, as the battle against cultists is going to be vicious in days to come.

“He equally warned cultists in the state to relocate or be ready to face the unimaginable onslaught that is going to be visited on them by the newly created squad and other conventional policemen in the state.”