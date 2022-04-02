Nigerian entertainer, Olubankole Wellington, popularly called Banky W, has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He has also declared his intention to contest for the seat of Eti-Osa federal constituency in the House of Representatives – in the 2023 general elections.

He made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Friday night where he recounted how he, in the past years, has been actively engaged in community service and attempted to be part of the solution to the problems of his constituents.

This would be the second time Banky W will run for the seat in the National Assembly.

In the 2019 general elections, he contested for the same seat under the Modern Democratic Party, a political party founded in 2017 by some youth associations but lost out after the poll.

He said the race then, was not just about winning a seat but about planting a seed.

In his message, the singer said Nigerians can no longer settle for candidates who feel entitled to their place in government.

The Nigerian people, he explained, need candidates who will earn and treasure their right to serve. And as a nation, we need innovation and reform.

But the latter “will happen when enough of us with like minds, who have the best interest of the nation at heart are in government.

“I will once again be answering the call to serve to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Some may not agree or understand my decision to run or my choice of platform but I have learnt that we must engage with Nigeria where it is not where we hope that it should be. We must no longer be content to shout fom the sidelines, we must get into the system and fix it.

“The problems in Nigeria are from the top down but the solutions are from the bottom up hence the need for some of us to infiltrate the major platforms that exists in order to build an army of like minds who will enter government with the same agenda,” he said.

Banky W had told PREMIUM TIMES in 2018 that his destiny is to stay in Nigeria and make his community and the country better.

He had also vowed to support the establishment of state police and publicly declare his assets if elected into office.