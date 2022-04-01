Nigerian Muslims are to commence their Ramadan fast on Saturday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, announced Friday.

Mr Abubakar, who is the president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said this in an announcement Friday evening on NTA.

The announcement followed the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday in different locations in Nigeria, according to the National Moonsighting Committee.

The Sultan said he felicitates the entire Muslim community on the Ramadan Fast.

He prayed that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the “ibaadah exercise and to maximize the benefits therein.”

It is the saying of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him) that “the Ramadan fasting should start and complete on the basis of sighting of the crescent moon.”

Nigerian Muslims thus join their counterparts in Saudi Arabia and other countries in commencing the fast from Saturday.

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar. It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

During the period, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and sexual activities from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days – depending on when a new crescent is sighted.

The sighting of the new moon, after Ramadan, marks the beginning of another month, Shawwal and the celebration of Islamic festival, Eid-L-Fitr.