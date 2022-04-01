Following the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that the holy fasting month of Ramadan will begin Saturday.

“Crescent was SEEN in Saudi Arabia today, subsequently the month of Sha’aban completes 29 days today and tomorrow i.e Saturday, 2nd April 2022 will be the first day of Ramadan 1443,” a statement on the official Facebook page of the holy mosques read.

It’s the saying of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (peace be upon him) that “the Ramadan fasting should start and complete based on the sighting of the crescent moon.”

Nigerian Muslims still await the announcement of the sighting of the moon in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) advised Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan from Friday.

NSCIA said the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

The council noted that if the crescent is sighted by “Muslims of impeccable character” then the head of the NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, will declare Saturday as the first day of the 2022 Ramadan.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH,” the NSCIA statement read.

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection, and assisting the needy.

During the period, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and sexual activities from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days – depending on when a new crescent is sighted.

The sighting of the new moon, after Ramadan, marks the beginning of another month, Shawwal, and the celebration of the Islamic festival, Eid-L-Fitr.

The Ramadan ritual is observed to attain a spiritual bond with God, as contained in Qur’an 2:183: “Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn piety and righteousness.”