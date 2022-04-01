The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said he would not tolerate failure from the newly-elected members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Mr Adamu stated this while presenting certificates of return to the NWC members at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Although 78 positions NWC and zonal executive members emerged after the convention held on March 26 in Abuja, 22 of the officials are members of the former (NWC).

Most of them, including Mr Adamu, emerged through consensus.

The new chairman, a former governor of Nasarawa State and serving senator representing Nasarawa West, emerged after the six other aspirants withdrew from the race at the behest of President Muhammadu Buhari and some other party leaders.

Mr Adamu and the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, were sworn in on March 27 when the convention ended.

No room for failure

Speaking at the swearing-in, Mr Adamu said the new administration would not tolerate any excuses.

“The National Convention is all about electing new officers for our great party. And the Election/Planning Sub-Committee conducted its assignments in a very efficient, honest and very equitable manner as circumstances of the day permitted. We appreciate you.

“So thank you very much for spending time to be with us on this occasion and we look forward to your cooperation in every way you can.

“We have zero tolerance for failure in this new dispensation of our great party because we have an enormous responsibility ahead,” he said.

Mr Adamu said the new leadership of the APC would not tolerate excuses in its task of delivering victory in the coming general elections.

He said: “In the coming elections, we cannot move the way we are to the election. We have a marching order from the leader of this party, President Muhammadu Buhari. We will have to deliver, there will be no excuses whatsoever and we need every hand on deck for this to happen.”

The Chairman of the Convention Election/Planning Sub-committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, who presented the certificates of return, said the outcome of the event showed that the party is united.

He said the party agreed that the president should swear in Mr Adamu and the national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, on March 27 immediately after the convention, while another day was fixed for the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Badaru also gave a breakdown of the outcome of the consensus arrangement adopted at the convention.

“There were 78 positions contested for the NEC members and the zonal executives. But from these 78 positions, the consensus was achieved in 66 positions which means that positions that were contested and elections conducted were 12. This demonstrates the fact that the APC is indeed one family,” he said.