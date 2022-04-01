Chemical and Allied Products Plc will reward shareholders with a dividend payout of N98 million, translating to N0.125 per share for the financial year 2021, the firm said in a notice published to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The paint maker said the payment of dividend is subject to the deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval at the annual general meeting of the company slated for June 16.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on June 1.

The subsidiary of UAC said the register of members will be closed from June 2 to June 8.

“On June 17, 2022 cash dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders (“Qualifying Shareholders”) whose names appear on the Register of Members as of June 1, 2022, and who have completed the e-dividend registration,” it said.

“Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks,” it added.