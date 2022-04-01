The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the appointment of two Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, said this in a Thursday statement in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem said that four Corps Commanders (CC) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), and 39 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commander (CC).

He added that 64 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) adding that 57 Chief Route Commanders were also promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders.

He also added that 132 Superintendent Route Commanders were promoted to Chief Route Commanders as well as 427 Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander.

He said the commission also approved the promotion of 317 Deputy Route Commanders to the rank of Assistant Route Commander as well as 76 Assistant Route Commanders (ARC) to the rank of Deputy Route Commander (DRC).

“Others who were elevated with the mandate to proceed on terminal leave are two Assistant Corps Marshals appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal.

“Three Corps Commanders also promoted to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal; as well as seven Deputy Corps Commanders promoted to the rank of Corps Commander.

“And six Assistant Corps Commanders equally promoted to the rank of Deputy Corps Commander respectively,” he said.

Mr Kazeem said that the approval came at the end of the meeting of the commission, ratifying the report of the Establishment Committee of the commission on the promotion of officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

He quoted the Board Chairman, Bukhari Bello, as expressing delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process.

Mr Bello urged the promoted officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the corps.

This he said, includes eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment in the country.

Mr Bello said that the promotion was part of the commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work.

This he said was in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the corps.

Mr Kazeem also quoted the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, as congratulating the newly elevated officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, saying that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities.

Mr Oyeyemi charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank called for more focus, dedication, commitment and passion.

Mr Oyeyemi promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all.

He called on all personnel to put in greater effort towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the promotion process began with medical examination, physical test exercises, computer-based examination, and oral interview.

(NAN)