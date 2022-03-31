Following the expiration of the tenure of the former Board of the National Institute for Labour Studies, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of a new Board.

A press releases issued on Thursday by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu listed members as follows:

1. Prince Sam Okpako Onokohwomo (Kowho) (Chairman)

2. Brigadier General Umar Gital Yusuf (Member), representing the Nigerian Army.

3. Mrs. Omoabie Udeme Akpan (Member), representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

4. CP Falaye S. Olaleye (Member), representing the Nigeria Police Force.

5. Ambassador Obinna Chukwuemeka Agbugba (Member), representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

6. Mr. Umaru Ahmadu (Member), representing Service Strategy and Policy Office.

7. Comrade Salamatu Aliyu (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

8. Comrade Babatunde Goke Olatunji (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

9. Mr. Femi Mokikan (Member), representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association.

10. Mr. Adeniyi Ologun (Member), representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association.

11. Comrade Nasir Fagge (Member), representing Nigerian Universities.

12. Comrade Issa Aremu (Member), the Director of National Institute for Labour Studies.

The Council will be inaugurated by the Supervising Minister of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on a date to be communicated to all appointees.

Their appointment is for a period of four years.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 31, 2022