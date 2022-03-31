The Taraba State High Court in Jalingo has convicted a former bursar of the Federal Government Girls’ College, (FGGC), Jalingo, Ezekiel Oparinde, for N16,500,000 fraud.

The judge, F. J. Agya, sentenced Mr Oparinde to two years’ imprisonment with an option of a N250,000 fine, according to a statement by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday.

The commission had filed three charges against Mr Oparinde accusing him of holding private interests in two companies to which he awarded contracts while being bursar of the FGGC.

He allegedly awarded the contracts, cumulatively worth N16 million, to the companies on three occasions between 2011 and 2014.

The statement by ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, revealed that the convict in 2011 awarded a contract to renovate a burnt bursar’s quarters in the school to his company, Rajoseph Nigeria Enterprise, for N3,787,000.

“Within the same year, Mr Oparinde also awarded the completion of a perimeter fence in the school to another of his companies, Taidebo Nigeria Enterprise, for N7,721,731,” the statement added.

The agency also accused him of awarding a contract to his company, Rajoseph Nigeria Enterprise, to renovate a dilapidated block of Agriculture Laboratory for N5,000,000, in 2014.

ICPC’s prosecuting counsel, Mashkur Salisu, told the court that the offences contravened section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Mr Oparinde, the commission also said, pleaded guilty to all the charges during his arraignment in November 2021.

Convict pleads for leniency

Following his client’s guilty plea, the defence counsel, Umaru Fonga, in his allocutus (plea of mercy), pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy by considering the fact that the convict was a first-time offender.

He also urged the judge to consider the convict as “a senior citizen whose health was failing as well as his status as a husband and father of five to tamper justice with mercy.”

In his judgement, Mr Agya sentenced the convict to one year’s imprisonment with an option of a N100,000 fine on counts one and two each, and two years imprisonment with N150, 000 fine on counts three.

“The sentences are to run concurrently,” the court ruled. This implies that the convict can pay the N250,000 fine in place of going to jail for two years, the longest sentence attracted by any of the three counts.