A member of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Nasir (APC, Kano), has called for the sack of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Monguno, over the spike in killings across the country.

Mr Nasir made the call on Thursday while speaking on a motion of urgent public importance moved by Shehu Balarabe (APC, Kaduna) on the floor of the House.

Mr Balarabe’s motion was on the renewed killings in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State.

Mr Balarabe said over 150 persons have been killed in his constituency.

Debate…

In his contribution, Mr Nasir lamented the insecurity across the country, saying that nowhere is safe in the country, including the National Assembly.

“Do we have a national security adviser?” he asked.

“Are we saying the Army, the Nigerian navy, Air Force, Police and DSS with all the training that they have had, with all the international training that they have gone to — they have gone to peacekeeping. That a ragtag army of 16 to 17 year-old-boys is more powerful than them?

“Mr Speaker this madness has to stop. It simply has to stop. You travel by road you are kidnapped; you go by train, you are kidnapped, last week the airport was attacked by bandits; you sit at home you are kidnapped, you send your children to school they are kidnapped.

“Mr Speaker, a few weeks ago somebody was kidnapped in a hospital. Where are you going to stay? You can be kidnapped right in this chamber,” he said.

“What do we tell our people that elected us? Do we just fold our arms? I want to use this opportunity again and I am calling on the national security adviser — he must be removed.”

The deputy speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session, said the House should be allowed to carry out a proper investigation on the matter.

The National Security Adviser

Mr Monguno was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to replace the disgraced former NSA, Sambo Dasuki.

Mr Monguno, a retired major general, was involved in a row with former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, over the procurement of arms for the police.

The NSA had in a series of memos in 2019, accused Mr Kyari of overriding the president on key decisions.

PREMIUM TIMES had published a series of memos detailing how Mr Monguno accused Mr Kyari of hampering efforts to resolve insecurity in the country, sparking nationwide uproar and calls for the president to take charge of his administration’s security measures.

During the face-off, the then Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, sided with the Chief of Staff and withdrew the officers attached to the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) without replacement.

In 2021, a few weeks after the sack of the Army Chiefs, Mr Monguno alleged that billions spent on procurement of arms under Mr Buhari by the former service chiefs had been stolen.

Mr Monguno later denied the report, saying he was misrepresented.