Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has condemned the Thursday attack on Nnewi South Council headquarters by gunmen.

Gunmen attacked the council headquarters in Ukpor and killed a security guard on duty. They also razed several buildings within the secretariat.

Mr Soludo, accompanied by his aides and some security agencies, visited the council headquarters to inspect the structures and assess the level of damage in the area.

He described the incident as “a very sad moment.”

The governor said there is a need to find out what caused the attack.

The gunmen invaded the council headquarters around 12:30 a.m. and killed the security guard to gain access to the secretariat, the governor said.

“Whatever may be the motive, whatever may be the cause, whatever may be the thing or protest, arson and bloodletting cannot be part of it,” Mr Soludo said.

He said the state government would have to deploy money meant for other projects to rebuild the destroyed building.

“Who is the loser? The common man on the street. My heart bleeds,” Governor Soludo said.

Governor Soludo said the security agencies would “get to the bottom” of the incident. He expressed his resolve to restore law and order in the state.

This is the first attack in Anambra State since Mr Soludo’s inauguration as the governor on March 17.

The governor, during his inaugural address, promised to engage in a dialogue with the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other “disparate groups” to restore peace and security in the state.

IPOB, a group seeking the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south, has been linked to some of the deadly attacks across the South-east and South-south regions.