The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has approved the appointment of Tinuade Sanda as the Managing Director of the company with immediate effect.

The electricity distribution company made the announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

The statement said the appointment makes her the first female managing director of the company.

According to the statement, Ms Sanda takes over from Adeoye Fadeyibi, who was the Managing Director of EKEDC for four years.

It said she was expected to consolidate on the successes achieved in the past few years while progressively advancing and charting a new course for efficient service delivery and excellent business sustainability.

The statement said Ms Sanda joined the company in 2013 as the Chief Treasury and Taxation Officer.

It said she later became the Chief Accounting Officer, where she contributed immensely to the company’s growth by implementing revenue generation initiatives and overseeing critical projects.

The statement said: “Sanda is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Institute of Management Consultants, US and Institute of Professional Financial Managers, London.

“She is also an Associate Member of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

”She obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot Watt University, Scotland, UK, after graduating with a second-class upper in Financial Accounting from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.”

It said she was conferred by the Senate and Governing Council of ICON University of Management Science and Technology, Benin, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Financial Management and Entrepreneurship on December 5, 2020.

The statement said Ms Sanda would lead the next phase of the company’s growth by aggressively reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection losses.

It added that under her leadership, the DisCo hopes to increase energy reliability/availability and improve the company’s customer satisfaction index.

(NAN)