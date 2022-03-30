A coroner inquest into the death of three students of Babs Fafunwa Millennium School, formerly Omole Junior Grammar School, Ojodu, has been adjourned.

The coroner, A.S Odusanya, at the Ogba Magistrate in Ikeja on Wednesday fixed April 6 for further hearing of the matter.

The state was represented by Oluwaseun Akinde. Taiwo Olawanle, a lawyer representing the families of the students. was absent.

The fact-findings began in January with the preliminary hearing.

At the hearing, seven witnesses including principals of the schools in the area and two police officers from Ojodu police division were present but didn’t testify.

According to Mr Akinde, the inquest hasn’t been opened, adding that the coroner needs them to come so they know the “next step in the inquest.”

He added that the coroner has been transferred and another magistrate in the court would hear the case.

Backstory

On December 7, 2021, a truck lost control and rammed into students who were on their way home outside Ojodu Grammar School, along Isheri Road, just before Ojodu Police Station.

Those affected by the accident were students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Omole Junior High School.

Reports shared widely online had initially speculated that at least 17 students were killed in the accident, but police authorities confirmed that two students died on the spot, while 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries.

A day after the incident, the chairperson of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun Odunmbaku, confirmed the identity of the two students as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.