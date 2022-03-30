As part of efforts towards addressing the challenge of micronutrient deficiency in the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has granted the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to Cognito® Instant Micronutrient Powder (Cognito® MNP) produced by Micronutrient Laboratories Limited (MLL).

According to the regulatory agency, the certificate gives the company the approval to produce micronutrient powder for use by Nigerians.

In a statement issued, a copy of which PREMIUM TIMES obtained, SON’s director of product certification department, Tersoo Orngudwen, said MLL was granted the certification after a thorough factory inspection and the laboratory analysis of product samples.

On his part, the company’s chief innovation officer, Kenny Acholonu, said the product is designed to meet a pressing need of tackling infant malnutrition in Nigeria.

“It is a well-formulated single-serve blend of 15 essential micronutrients (10 vitamins and five minerals). It is a free-flowing powder that is conveniently packed in 1gram affordable sachets to improve the nutritional content of most staple foods.

“Users add the powder to semi-solid foods and porridges at the point of eating and at a temperature conducive to feeding the child,” Mr Acholonu said.

Mr Acholonu said a sachet of the powder is sufficient to provide 100 per cent recommended nutrient intake (RNI) for infants and young children within the age range of six months to 59 months.

“Users add the powder to complementary food for children after the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding. The addition of vitamins and minerals to enrich the nutrient content of food is one of the intervention strategies adopted by the Federal government to tackle malnutrition,” he added.

Speaking of how the product was birthed, Mr Acholonu said MLL launched its own brand of MNP at the 44th annual AGM and scientific conference of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) in 2020.

“Cognito® MNP has witnessed rapid growth on the back of acceptance by institutional buyers, notably the Federal Ministry of Health and other MDAs at federal and state government levels,” Mr Acholonu said.

Anemic children, women in Nigeria

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria has the second-highest burden of stunted children globally, with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent of children under five.

UNICEF says an estimated two million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but the country reaches only two out of every 10 children affected with treatment.

A 2019 research by the World Health Organisation shows that in 2019, 68.9 per cent of Nigerian children under five years were anemic which results in permanent developmental setbacks.

“More than 50 per cent of Nigerian women are anemic which is the driver of maternal deaths.

“Nigeria has the fourth highest rate of maternal deaths on earth with women suffering from severe anemia more than twice as likely to die in child birth,” WHO said.