The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, over the attack on Kaduna Airport and the Abuja-Kaduna train.

Also to appear before the House are the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff (the Director-General of Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali; the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Monguno and others.

The House charged its leadership of the House to meet with the officials on Wednesday.

The decision followed a motion of urgent national importance moved by Nnolim Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) on Tuesday, during plenary.

The motion by Mr Nnoli was amended to include the bombing of the Kaduna bound train on Monday

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists rigged the tracks with explosives, causing damage to the Kaduna bound train, while also shooting sporadically at the passengers on board the train.

Many persons have been reportedly killed or abducted, with many sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The NRC had also announced the suspension of the railway services to Kaduna.

This is coming less than 72 hours after terrorists attempted to breach the security parameters of the Kaduna Airport, killing one person.

Mr Nnaji, the Chairman House Committee on Aviation, warned that if urgent steps are not taken, it could spread to other airports across the country.

He reminded his colleagues of a similar attack on the same Kaduna Airport that resulted in the abduction of 12 persons in 2021.

“It surprises me and truly troubles me as a person that this thing could happen in the Federal Fepublic of Nigeria. This thing that happened – that truly happened – actually challenged to us as a nation.

“I think these bandits have taken these deliberate killings to the sovereignty of this country, far beyond what we can comprehend. So, we must accept collective failure. We must present a very formidable front as a house to ensure that these things do not happen again. And for it not to happen, somebody somewhere must be held responsible,” he said.

Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi), said the government should not spare anyone who is still staying in the forest and that it should deploy heavy firepower against them.

Mr Abejide also questioned the essence of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, an organisation charged with protecting national assets.

Luke Onofiok (PDP, Akwa-Ibom), said it is saddening that governance has been relegated in favour of politics towards the 2023 general elections.

Mr Onofiok said: “My call this morning is for every one of us, from the executive to the legislature, from the federal to the state and local government, to come together for us to proffer solutions and provide security for Nigerians, which is the primary objective of government.

“Those who used to go to Kaduna by road became challenged because of kidnappings on the Abuja-Kaduna road. Then, the railway and trains came but they are being challenged today.”

Speaking in support of the motion, the Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the security sector.

Before putting the motion to question, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), said the committee will meet with the officials on Wednesday.